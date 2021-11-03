Columbus McKinnon Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.05%. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

CMCO opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

