CommScope (COMM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CommScope to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COMM stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. CommScope has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CommScope from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CommScope stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of CommScope worth $16,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

