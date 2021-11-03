Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Announces Earnings Results

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.05. 1,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,432. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.57. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

