Community West Bancshares Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 25.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of CWBC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

