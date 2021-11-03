Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA: ML) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/27/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/26/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/26/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €145.00 ($170.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/26/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €142.00 ($167.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/26/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €143.00 ($168.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/25/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €154.00 ($181.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/25/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/21/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/20/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €143.00 ($168.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/19/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €165.00 ($194.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/6/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €140.00 ($164.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/6/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/30/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/23/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €165.00 ($194.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

9/20/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/13/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/9/2021 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €143.00 ($168.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of EPA ML traded down €0.60 ($0.71) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €134.35 ($158.06). 364,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €134.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €132.79. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a one year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

