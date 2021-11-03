Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns purchased 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $30,992.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,842 shares of company stock worth $493,060. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 33.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

