Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a positive return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 59,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,543. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 603,025 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.