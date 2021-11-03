Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 53.13%.

NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 30,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,221. Condor Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $107.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get Condor Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDOR. B. Riley increased their price target on Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.