Conflux Network (CFX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,495.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,522.60 or 0.07236648 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.03 or 0.00320072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $595.05 or 0.00952137 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00086173 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.92 or 0.00427095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.14 or 0.00265839 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.71 or 0.00133950 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

