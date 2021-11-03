CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.90 EPS

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($3.90), Fidelity Earnings reports. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

CEIX traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. 1,167,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,840. CONSOL Energy has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $826.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CONSOL Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

