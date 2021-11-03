CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Gap Up to $22.24

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.24, but opened at $23.45. CONSOL Energy shares last traded at $23.61, with a volume of 4,089 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CEIX shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $818.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.40.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 135,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

