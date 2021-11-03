Constellation Software (CSU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$16.46 per share for the quarter.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$18.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$14.44 by C$4.07. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$2,190.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.39. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,430.00 and a 1-year high of C$2,270.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,144.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1,957.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $1.251 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

CSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2,299.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,400.00 price target (up from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2,185.57.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

