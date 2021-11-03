Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.17 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued on Sunday, October 31st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $5.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of CLR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.04. 5,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,988. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after buying an additional 1,187,996 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,316,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 780,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after buying an additional 325,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

