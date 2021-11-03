Contrasting Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) & Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS)

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) and Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Esports Entertainment Group and Isos Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Isos Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Esports Entertainment Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.17, suggesting a potential upside of 166.40%. Isos Acquisition has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.48%. Given Esports Entertainment Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Esports Entertainment Group is more favorable than Isos Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Isos Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group -157.13% -43.68% -29.93% Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Isos Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group $16.78 million 9.92 -$26.37 million ($1.18) -6.42 Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Isos Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Esports Entertainment Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Isos Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Birkirkara, Malta.

About Isos Acquisition

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

