Contrasting Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) & Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sutro Biopharma and Twist Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Twist Bioscience 1 2 3 0 2.33

Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.81%. Twist Bioscience has a consensus target price of $118.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.51%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Twist Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $42.72 million 24.18 -$32.13 million ($2.00) -11.19 Twist Bioscience $90.10 million 70.56 -$139.93 million ($3.00) -42.99

Sutro Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twist Bioscience has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Twist Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -114.69% -32.92% -27.61% Twist Bioscience -106.59% -24.59% -21.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc. engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage. The company was founded by William Marine Banyai, Emily Marine Leproust and Bill James Peck in February 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

