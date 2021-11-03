ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 213 ($2.78) in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 272 ($3.55) to GBX 278 ($3.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 256.83 ($3.36).

Shares of CTEC stock opened at GBX 214.60 ($2.80) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 178.20 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The company has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 215.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 227.82.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

