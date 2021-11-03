ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNVVY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $11.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08. ConvaTec Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.