Convex Finance (CVX) Reaches Market Cap of $857.99 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $857.99 million and approximately $26.50 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for about $26.21 or 0.00041457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00080114 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00075410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00102436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,110.92 or 0.99810634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,558.00 or 0.07208537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 72,047,985 coins and its circulating supply is 32,730,934 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

