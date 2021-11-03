Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Copart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Copart reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copart will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Copart.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.40.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Copart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Copart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $154.03. The company had a trading volume of 646,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Copart has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $156.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

