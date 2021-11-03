Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,825 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 281.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,869 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 820,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TKC stock opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $814.58 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 19.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

