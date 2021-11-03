Corient Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 115.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $20.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

