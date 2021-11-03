Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AUY. TheStreet lowered Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

AUY opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 452,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Yamana Gold by 19.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in Yamana Gold by 4.3% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 119,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

