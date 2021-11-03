Cortex (CTXC) Market Cap Tops $42.33 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $42.33 million and $5.15 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00050391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00220472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.00097937 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 185,743,175 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.