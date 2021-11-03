Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on COTY. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,176,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,157,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 2.52. Coty has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coty will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 2.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,091,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,158,000 after purchasing an additional 81,088 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 96.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 201,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,837 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Coty by 8.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 243,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

