Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Shares Down 7.9% on Insider Selling

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) dropped 7.9% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $33.62 and last traded at $34.08. Approximately 22,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,454,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

Specifically, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,761,585.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 889,199 shares in the company, valued at $35,630,203.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 13,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $559,595.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,845.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 610,385 shares of company stock valued at $23,040,266.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.61.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Coursera by 93.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,819,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $262,230,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coursera by 23,149.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,582,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,196 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $69,750,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $43,723,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

