CRA International (CRAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect CRA International to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. CRA International has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.26 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. On average, analysts expect CRA International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CRA International stock opened at $112.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. CRA International has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $114.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In other news, EVP Chad M. Holmes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total value of $617,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $690,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,666. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

