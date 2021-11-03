Craig Hallum Increases Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target to $98.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMRC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.70.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.42. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $94.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $247,396.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,642 shares of company stock valued at $18,821,883 in the last three months. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,351,000. abrdn plc increased its stake in Ameresco by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 360,920 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 1,860.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 330,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ameresco by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 235,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

