Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Tops $94.34 on Major Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $94.34 or 0.00149574 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $58.15 million and $6.42 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00224929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00099097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

