Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $22,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 51,155 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $124.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $125.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

