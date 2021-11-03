Credit Suisse AG Has $21.39 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,951 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $21,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.3% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 59,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

NYSE DAR opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.79.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

