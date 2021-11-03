Credit Suisse AG Sells 29,999 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,999 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $22,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.34.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 over the last 90 days. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.40. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

