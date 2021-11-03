Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €43.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €43.00 ($50.59) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €48.88 ($57.51).

FRA FRE traded up €0.88 ($1.04) on Wednesday, hitting €40.79 ($47.99). The stock had a trading volume of 2,449,862 shares. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a one year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company’s 50-day moving average is €41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.27.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

