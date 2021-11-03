Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives $3.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.54.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWEGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF remained flat at $$2.52 during midday trading on Friday. 204,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,866. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

