Critical Contrast: AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI)

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.3% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -10.52% -10.41% Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -433.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 7,930.49 -$12.34 million ($0.44) -2.01 Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Inhibitor Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AIkido Pharma and Inhibitor Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

AIkido Pharma presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.17%. Given AIkido Pharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with cancer. It focuses on SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented, oral formulation of Itraconazole, for treatment of prostate and lung cancers. The company was founded on September 30, 1992 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

