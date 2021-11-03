Critical Contrast: The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) & First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Community Bankshares and The Bank of Nova Scotia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 4 6 0 2.60

First Community Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.15%. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus target price of $87.77, indicating a potential upside of 32.44%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Community Bankshares and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $143.87 million 3.96 $35.93 million $2.08 15.87 The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.48 $5.04 billion $3.99 16.61

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. First Community Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of Nova Scotia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.8% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Community Bankshares pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Community Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bankshares and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 36.98% 12.22% 1.69% The Bank of Nova Scotia 22.86% 13.87% 0.80%

Summary

The Bank of Nova Scotia beats First Community Bankshares on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It offers its services and products to individuals and businesses that include industries, such as manufacturing, mining services, construction, retail, healthcare, military and transportation. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bluefield, VA.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.