Critical Contrast: Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zhangmen Education and RISE Education Cayman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.47 -$154.51 million N/A N/A RISE Education Cayman $146.89 million 0.29 -$20.30 million ($0.16) -4.66

RISE Education Cayman has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Zhangmen Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of RISE Education Cayman shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zhangmen Education and RISE Education Cayman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 RISE Education Cayman 0 1 0 0 2.00

Zhangmen Education presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 728.73%. RISE Education Cayman has a consensus target price of $2.90, indicating a potential upside of 289.26%. Given Zhangmen Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than RISE Education Cayman.

Profitability

This table compares Zhangmen Education and RISE Education Cayman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A RISE Education Cayman -4.59% 4.77% 0.91%

Summary

Zhangmen Education beats RISE Education Cayman on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

