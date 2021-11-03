Critical Survey: AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) versus 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AiHuiShou International and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 5.36% 23.13% 10.23%

This is a summary of recent ratings for AiHuiShou International and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00 1-800-FLOWERS.COM 0 0 2 0 3.00

AiHuiShou International currently has a consensus price target of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 129.47%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.23%. Given AiHuiShou International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AiHuiShou International is more favorable than 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of AiHuiShou International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AiHuiShou International and 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AiHuiShou International $703.95 million 3.09 -$68.19 million N/A N/A 1-800-FLOWERS.COM $2.12 billion 0.98 $118.65 million $1.84 17.41

1-800-FLOWERS.COM has higher revenue and earnings than AiHuiShou International.

Summary

1-800-FLOWERS.COM beats AiHuiShou International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate. The firm also operates BloomNet, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. The company was founded by James F. McCann in 1976 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

