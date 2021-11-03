Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $554.03 Million

Brokerages forecast that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will report $554.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $559.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $547.40 million. Crocs reported sales of $411.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $2.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CROX. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,147 in the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 74.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 16.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.30. 1,324,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.20. Crocs has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $175.25.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

