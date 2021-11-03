Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Position Lifted by Oberweis Asset Management Inc.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Crocs accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Crocs worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Crocs by 21.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 849,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,134 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 576,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,210,000 after buying an additional 65,309 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $13,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 395.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 123,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 98,781 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 727.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,203,000 after buying an additional 327,533 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Shares of CROX stock traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,722. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $171.36. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.20.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,147 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.