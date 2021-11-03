Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 12-Month High at $163.99

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $163.99 and last traded at $163.00, with a volume of 345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.20.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,147. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 5.1% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 37.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Crocs by 4.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Crocs by 9.0% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

