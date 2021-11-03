Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Short Interest Update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,300 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the September 30th total of 193,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRKN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRKN opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $6.09.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30). Equities research analysts predict that Crown ElectroKinetics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRKN. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Dawson James began coverage on Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

