Crust (CRU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.41 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005000 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.77 or 0.00151932 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.22 or 0.00571482 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

