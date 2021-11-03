CryptEx (CRX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.25 Million

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $2,325.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $14.66 or 0.00023314 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CryptEx has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,823.84 or 0.99936976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00060426 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00042292 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $477.06 or 0.00758890 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

