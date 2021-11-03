Cryptonovae (YAE) Market Cap Achieves $2.63 Million

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $35,542.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00081481 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00075071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.34 or 0.00101962 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,981.17 or 0.99801545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,542.43 or 0.07198053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022198 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,589,972 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

