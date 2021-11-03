CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CSLLY stock remained flat at $$115.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.37. CSL has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The stock has a market cap of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 0.61.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

