Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 284,436 Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 158.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 463,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,436 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lufax were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lufax by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lufax by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 39,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Lufax by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

LU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.74.

NYSE LU opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.55. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

