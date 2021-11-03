Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,725 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,502 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $5,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Old National Bancorp by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 105,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 94,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 70,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.67. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

ONB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

