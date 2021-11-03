Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 97,624 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 320.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,624 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 105,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIX opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.05. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 75,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

