Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,389 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 36,967 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 203,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,602,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 10.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the first quarter worth approximately $844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

SPLK opened at $164.98 on Wednesday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $214.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.86.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.70.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $53,419.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,097,638 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.