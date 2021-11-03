Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of ALKS opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 427.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

